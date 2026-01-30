10 hours ago

Ghanaian entertainer Showboy, born Sam Kwabena Safo Junior, has reportedly been taken into custody by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with an alleged blackmail complaint involving entrepreneur and music executive David Mensah, popularly known as Davido GH.

Sources familiar with the matter say investigators have been quietly probing the case for some time before moving in to detain the outspoken artiste.

The allegations suggest that Showboy may have threatened to disclose sensitive information about Davido GH unless certain demands were met, though the specific nature of the information and the alleged demands have not been made public.

Davido GH is a prominent figure in Ghana’s entertainment industry, widely known for his business dealings and behind-the-scenes influence with musicians and creatives.

News of Showboy’s reported arrest has quickly gained traction on social media, triggering mixed reactions. While some users say the development is not surprising given his history of public feuds and controversies, others have called for restraint and urged the public to allow the legal process to unfold.

Neither Showboy nor his legal team has issued an official statement so far, and the Ghana Police Service is yet to formally confirm the arrest or outline the charges being investigated.

Showboy has built a reputation over the years for his bold online presence and frequent clashes within the entertainment space — a trait that has repeatedly placed him at the centre of public attention.

As investigations continue, authorities have not released further details. All allegations remain unproven, and all parties are presumed innocent under Ghanaian law until proven otherwise.