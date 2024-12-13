46 minutes ago

A teacher at Asuoso Senior High School in Offinso has been left blinded in one eye after a student allegedly stabbed him.

The altercation reportedly began when the teacher disciplined the student for loitering during class hours.

In an act of retaliation, the student attacked the teacher, stabbing him in the eye.

The teacher was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The incident has sparked outrage among teacher Associations, who are demanding swift legal action against the student.

They called for safety for teachers and bemoaned indiscipline following the government’s policy to avoid corporal punishment including canning in schools.