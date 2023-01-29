1 hour ago

Shatta Wale has shared his two cents on Samini and Sarkodie's feud that resulted in the former tagging the rapper as 'fake and disrespectful'.

Ghana's award-winning rapper, Sarkodie has been admonished never to forget the impact ‘his father’, Samini had on his career now that he is famous.

Shatta Wale in a Facebook Live session on January 28 took on Sarkodie for disrespecting the same artiste who offered a helping hand and also blessed him with a verse on his 2014 hit single 'Love Rock' without hesitation.

According to Shatta, Samini will forever remain Sarkodie's icon and legend no matter the rapper's achievements in the music space.

"How can Samini and Sarkodie be fighting? Samini and Sarkodie shouldn't be fighting but ask yourself why? Right now Sarkodie feels like he has the people so he has forgotten about Samini.

"Hey Sarkodie, Samini be your father, forever and ever. Hey Sarkodie, Samini be your legend, icon, superstar forever and ever. Forget everything, I have a beef with him but even with that, I give him respect. Forget yourself, nonsense!" he charged.

Shatta added that he was displeased with the turn of events at Hitz FM when Samini was called on the phone during Sarkodie's interview with Andy Dosty.

He noted that Sarkodie should have accorded Samini respect by shutting up to hear him speak instead of defending his action.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Samini in a series of tweets accused Sarkodie of ignoring his WhatsApp messages.

Shatta added: "He (Samini) is talking to you on the radio as your father...you see what fame can cause? You guys play with everything...Samini is the guy that when he is speaking on radio, you have to shut up and listen because he has been on that forkin journey. The road he (Samini) has cleared for some of us to enjoy mustn't be taken for granted. It is very nonsense and stupid something. It is not your fault but those 12 people in the music industry."

Source: Ghanaweb