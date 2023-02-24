55 minutes ago

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has slammed Nana Agradaa for spilling out some ‘slanderous’ comments about the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.

In the wake of the late Black Stars’ winger’s death, Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, purported that God did not rescue him from the earthquake because he (Christian Atsu) was unrighteous.

Nana Agradaa has been lambasted by scores of netizens including Ajagurajah for purporting that Christian Atsu’s death was centered on his love for black magic (juju).

Agradaa in a viral video said:

“Ask yourself why some people survived and others couldn’t. I always tell people that every human being on this earth should accept Jesus Christ. If deep within, you know you have accepted God, all sorts of disasters will take place but you will survive it. People look at the lighter side of things, they think because certain people are kind so it’s an automatic ticket to be spared from all kinds of things.

“To us, we think Atsu is a complete angel, but it is otherwise in the sight of God. What human beings approve of is not what God approves. If you belong to the world, the world will hail you, but if you belong to God, thousands of angels will back you. You can’t rely on juju, freemason, occults, and so on just because you want to enhance your career and expect to escape judgement.”

On the back of these remarks, Diana Asamoah registered her displeasure.

The gospel musician lambasted the ‘self-acclaimed’ evangelist who used to be a fetish priestess, for passing such ‘insensitive’ comments about the late footballer, particularly at a time the entire country is mourning.

"You were the idol worshipper. You noticed it didn’t work. You are the one with a fraudulent nature and the habit of stealing and swindling others. Can you say that the houses you built were from a good source? You built those houses with monies from defrauding and stealing from others. Keep quiet! I don’t want to vent out, so shut up! This young life has been cut short and we are all in pain.

“You are even the one supposed to die and not Atsu. It’s impossible to dictate to God because you were the one supposed to die because we benefit from Atsu’s existence. Prisoners, orphans, in fact, the entire country benefited from him. But as for you, you even have the tendency to swindle prisoners. You can even deceive kids and steal their fees.

"You think because you are quiet, we are scared of you. If after all, you have done, God hasn’t killed you and you are still walking about freely, it’s because God does not want you to die from your sins. Repent! And stop the habit of flaunting that church of yours. If truly you have accepted Christ, it should reflect in your lifestyle. You think you’re the only mean one. If truly, you have repented from idol worship and have transitioned into the Christian faith, leave a holy life,” she fumed during her show on Angel FM.

Watch the video below: