5 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo played a key role as Real Oviedo finally tasted victory in La Liga, beating Girona at home to secure their first league win in three months.

The 27-year-old made his sixth consecutive start for Oviedo and was at the heart of a disciplined and energetic midfield display, helping his side control large periods of the match. Sibo lasted 70 minutes before being withdrawn to warm applause from the crowd, having made a strong impact on a result that had long eluded the club.

Oviedo had gone several weeks without a league win, a run that increased pressure on both players and coaching staff. Against Girona, however, they showed renewed belief, organisation and urgency, with Sibo’s work rate and composure proving crucial in breaking the visitors’ rhythm.

The victory sparked celebrations among the home supporters and could prove a turning point in Oviedo’s campaign as they look to build momentum in the weeks ahead.

For Sibo, the performance underlined his growing importance to the team and capped a productive run of starts, boosting his confidence as he continues to establish himself as a reliable presence in Spanish top-flight football.