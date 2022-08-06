57 minutes ago

Sierra Leone and Malmo striker Mohamed Buya Turay missed his own wedding and had to be represented by his brother after the club requested he joined the squad earlier.

The 27-year-old has signed for the Swedish outfit after a spell playing in the Chinese Super League both Hebei China Fortune and Henan Songshan Longmen.

The transfer was announced by Malmo on 22 July after travelling to the city, but his wedding ceremony in Sierra Leone is said to have taken place on 21 July.

Malmo wanted him to link up with his teammates sooner and because he wasn't able to be in two places at once, Turay had to get his brother to take his place for the wedding to his girlfriend Suad Baydoun.

Turay did post three pictures of himself and his new wife on his social media channels but confirmed those images were taken prior to the actual event.

However, he hasn't actually been with his wife since they officially tied the knot and they are hoping for a honeymoon later this year.

"We got married on July 21 in Sierra Leone," Turay told Afton Bladet.

"But I wasn't there because Malmö asked me to come here earlier.

We took the pictures in advance. So it looks like I was there but I wasn't. My brother had to represent me at the wedding itself.

"But I will try to get her to Sweden and Malmö now so she can be close to me. She will live here with me."

Turay made his debut for Malmo in the Europa League on Thursday, coming off the bench in a 3-0 win over Diddeleng.

He has experience of playing in Sweden, having won the Allsvenskan in 2019 while on loan at Djurgårdens IF, where he was also the league's top scorer.