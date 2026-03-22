5 hours ago

The installation and fixing of signage at the Accra International Airport has been fully completed after minor delays earlier in the week.

According to the Ghana Airports Company Limited, the work was finalised in the early hours of Saturday, March 21, 2026, with most of the activity carried out overnight to avoid disrupting passengers and airport operations.

Officials explained that the timing of the maintenance—particularly repainting and installation—was necessary due to the height of the structures and the potential impact on the car park area. Conducting the work after the last flight ensured minimal inconvenience to travellers and the general public.

Improved Navigation and Passenger Experience

The newly installed signage is expected to significantly improve navigation within Terminal 3, making it easier for passengers to locate facilities and move efficiently through the airport.

Authorities say the upgrade forms part of broader efforts to enhance the airport’s infrastructure and reinforce Ghana’s status as a key aviation hub in West Africa.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited also expressed appreciation for feedback from passengers and stakeholders, noting that such input plays a crucial role in guiding ongoing improvements.

Name Reversion to Accra International Airport

The development follows the government’s decision to revert the airport’s name from Kotoka International Airport to its original name, Accra International Airport.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of Transport explained that the change reflects the airport’s historical identity and international recognition.

Authorities further assured the public that the renaming will not affect operations, safety standards, or international travel arrangements. The airport’s code under the International Civil Aviation Organisation remains unchanged as “ACC.”

Overall, the completion of the signage project is expected to enhance passenger convenience while supporting the airport’s modernization efforts.