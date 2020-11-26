3 hours ago

Former Kumasi Asante striker Ahmed Toure says his former club's decision to sign Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama is needless.

According to the Burkinabe, the Ghana Premier League is a difficult terrain and the Brazilian will have to do a lot in order to succeed.

The porcupine Warriors last month announced the signing of 28 year old Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama on a two year deal.

Gama arrived in Ghana this month and has been training with the squad and was even a part of the Kotoko team that traveled to Berekum against Chelsea in a 1-1 drawn game.

Speaking in an interview with Western Regional based Energy FM, Toure says the Brazilian will need prayers to succeed looking at difficult playing surfaces like Berekum and Dormaa among others.

"We will pray for him because I have said that Ghana Premier League is not easy. It is a game of 'men'. But it also depends on the condition he will play in Ghana."

"I have seen pictures of the pitch Berekum Chelsea and Kotoko played on. Do you think he [Gama] can play on this kind of pitch? Or you take him to Dormaa, do you think he can play well over there? Are you sure he can play at Tarkwa? Sometimes these things matters."

So for me, although Kotoko is my Former team and it's where I started my professional career but for me I think it is useless." he added.