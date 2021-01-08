4 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have appointed a new Serbian trainer,Vladislav Viric as their new head coach after a disappointing start to the 2020/2021 season.

The club despite signing some big name players during the off season have failed to glitter in the current league season.

Manny tipped them to be outsiders for the Ghana Premier League title with the signing of Abel Manomey and former Hearts of Oak marksman Joseph Essou.

Former Great Olympics legend Winfred Dormon has been in charge of the team for most part of the season but results have been very difficult to come by for the Dawu based side.

After seven round of games, Dreams FC are languishing in the relegation places with just a win, three draws and three losses.

With relegation getting nigh, the top brass of the club have acted swiftly to get in a coach who they think can salvage the sinking dreams of the Dawu based side.

He will be in charge of the club at least for the remainder of the season but the Ebusua Dwarfs game may have come too soon for him to be in the dugout.