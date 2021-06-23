37 minutes ago

The Oti Regional Anti-Human Trafficking Unit has arrested six suspects for their alleged roles in the recruitment and exploitation of five minors.

The arrests were made, with support from the International Justice Mission and the Krachi East Municipal Directorate of the Social Welfare Department, at two fishing communities, Scalen and Njare, in Krachi East Municipality.

Oti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police John Nchor, told the Ghana News Agency that following a report received by Police last Friday, three victims between the ages of eight and 12 years were rescued at Scalen near Dambai.

He said Micheal Amedzeke Robert, 24, suspected to have trafficked the victims from Battor in the Volta Region was assisting Police with investigations.

ASP Nchor said on Monday at about 3am, the team rescued three minors between the ages of 13 and 16 years in Njare near Dambai.

He said three suspects Kofi Hormekey, 48, Samuel Wornumawu, 36 and Nterim Boanyi, 26, were arrested for their alleged roles in the recruitment, trafficking and exploitation of the victims from Dawa near Abotoase in the Volta Region.

He said on the same day two other persons, Mawuko Anagli Albert, 73 years and Harmond Teye Ametepe, 36 years, were arrested on suspicion of being the mastermind behind the trafficking at the Njare community.

Mr Nchor said the suspects would be arraigned on Wednesday.

Daily Guide