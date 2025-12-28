2 hours ago

A taskforce operation led by the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, to clamp down on commercial drivers charging unapproved fares has led to the arrest of six drivers in the Central Business District of the capital.

The enforcement exercise, which commenced around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 27, covered key routes from the COCOBOD area along Kwame Nkrumah Avenue to the Farisco traffic light. These corridors typically experience heavy passenger movement during peak hours, affecting commuters travelling to destinations such as Kaneshie, Awoshie, Kasoa and Lapaz.

During the operation, the Mayor and his team stopped trotros and other commercial vehicles to verify fares being charged, cross-checking them with approved rates and confirming details with passengers on board. While the majority of drivers complied with the approved fares, six were found to have overcharged passengers and were arrested.

Mr Allotey later cautioned and pardoned the drivers, explaining that the exercise marked the first day of the enforcement operation and was intended to serve as a strong warning to operators.

“Sustained enforcement is necessary to ensure fairness in public transport pricing and to deter drivers who exploit periods of high demand to overcharge passengers,” he said.

In a move to ease the burden on commuters, the Mayor paid the full lorry fares for passengers travelling on a bus headed to Lapaz, underscoring the Assembly’s position that passengers should not be made to pay beyond approved rates.

The Mayor assured the public that enforcement operations would continue across the metropolis, with strict monitoring and sanctions for drivers who flout the rules.

He also warned both drivers and traders against activities that disrupt public order, stressing that the Assembly would maintain a strong presence along major transport corridors to protect road users and enforce discipline.