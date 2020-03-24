43 minutes ago

The novel coronavirus pandemic is not only robbing footballers the chance to exhibit their talents they have within but it's also having a pinch in their pockets.

Six Ghanaian players who are based in the Spanish League will soon suffer salary cuts or temporary redundancies in the wake of the pandemic.

Clubs are doing this to be able to stay afloat in the midst of the adverse financial impact the lack of football activities is having on them.

The Spanish La Liga is home to some key players in the Black Stars among them include Thomas Teye Partey of Athletico Madrid, Mohammed Salisu of Real Valladolid, Joseph Aidoo of Celta Vigo.

Others include the Mallorca trio of Lumor Agbenyenu, Iddrisu Baba and Baba Rahman who are all set to suffer dire financial consequences as their salaries will suffer a hit as clubs seek means to keep afloat the lack of football.

According to a report by Spanish based newspaper SPORT on Monday,the Spanish La Liga hierarchy are in support of any moves that will be taken by clubs in order to ensure their survival when the league resumes.

Elite and second tier clubs have been told by the league that any cost cutting measures, structural changes and temporary measures that will ensure clubs stay afloat will be supported

Catalonia based newspaper SPORT has revealed that Barcelona are looking at ways to cut down costs in order to stay afloat amidst the pandemic.

Clubs are looking at ERTEs and wage cuts as they fight against the money they are set to lose with no football. First team players across Spain's top-flight clubs could see their salaries drop.

That does not mean the money won't be made up in the case that the game resumes and the season is eventually completed.

As revealed in SPORT on Monday, La Liga is thinking that competition could restart some time in May and be finished by the end of June -- or later, in July, if UEFA and FIFA allow it.

A meeting is planned on Tuesday between La Liga and the Players' Association (AFE). Analysis and debates on what comes next, especially in terms of ERTEs, will take place.