5 hours ago

Six people, including three women, have sustained various degrees of injury in an accident near the KNUST police station in Kumasi of the Ashanti region.

The accident occurred on Christmas Day, December 25, involving a truck and a Range Rover.

The truck was carrying tomatoes from Burkina Faso to Nkawkaw while the Range Rover was from the KNUST campus side.

The Range Rover driver reportedly crossed onto the main road heading toward Ejisu, crashing with the truck coming from the Oforikrom direction.

The truck, with registration AS 9903-15, collided with the Range Rover and crashed into a ditch just past the traffic light near the police station.

The injured victims were rushed to nearby facilities for treatment.