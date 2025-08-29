14 hours ago

At least six people have been killed and two others injured following a brutal armed attack on Chenchire, a community near Mandari in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 28, 2025, triggering panic and forcing residents to flee into the bush. Police said it took several hours for terrified villagers to return and assist in locating the victims.

In a statement, the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters confirmed that a team led by the Bole Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Alex Adjeivie, was deployed after receiving distress calls around 2:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of six victims scattered across the community. The deceased have been identified as:



Nyor Nyawile, 70



Nyoropor Nanii Nuuro, 55



Sachera, 71



Namii Tsipor, 80



Kwabena Bogara, 29

Two others, 80-year-old Sansah Sinkpe and 43-year-old Sansah Boonie, sustained severe injuries and were taken to the Bole District Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been transported to the Damongo Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Police say investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and determine the motive behind the attack. Meanwhile, security patrols have been intensified in and around Chenchire to restore calm and assure residents of their safety.