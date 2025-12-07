4 hours ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that the newly constructed passport offices in Ghana’s six newly created regions are now ready to be commissioned.

In a Facebook post, the minister highlighted that this milestone marks the first time every region in the country will have its own passport office, eliminating the need for applicants to travel long distances to access passport services.

Ablakwa explained that the initiative is part of President John Dramani Mahama’s Reset Agenda, which seeks to expand access to essential public services nationwide.

He also stated that he has delivered on his pledge to establish seven Passport Application Centres in regions that previously lacked them, while reducing the application fee by 30 percent—from GH¢500 to GH¢350.

The commissioning comes at an important time, he noted, as many Ghanaians are preparing to travel abroad to support the Black Stars in upcoming tournaments in the United States and Canada.

Ablakwa described the expansion of passport offices as a significant step toward decentralising public services and enhancing convenience for citizens across the country.