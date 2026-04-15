6 hours ago

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded six persons into custody for their alleged involvement in the robbery of 12.5 kilogrammes of gold valued at GH¢14,387,096, along with an additional GH¢400,000 in cash.

The accused persons, who are facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery, all pleaded not guilty.

Presiding judge Dennis Eyram Benson refused oral bail applications made by lawyers for the accused, ordering that they be kept in lawful custody.

The case has been adjourned to April 27, 2026, when the accused are expected to reappear in court.

Background

The accused persons have been identified as Salim Muhammed, Alhassan Illiasu, Hamza Agerego, Abdul Samed Bonsiabu Larry, Fatao Ibrahim, and Abubarkar Sadique.

A seventh suspect, Baba Chika, is currently on the run and being sought by the Ghana Police Service.

According to the prosecution, the suspects allegedly carried out the robbery in November 2024 when a large sum of money was being transported from a jewellery shop to a bank.

Prosecutors told the court that the accused persons reportedly used a Toyota Highlander with registration number GN 7357-19 to execute the operation, during which several gunshots were fired into the air.

An occupant of the vehicle transporting the money was reportedly shot in the left leg during the attack.

Investigations into the case are ongoing as authorities continue efforts to apprehend the remaining suspect.