The murder trial of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah took a dramatic turn on Friday, August 22, 2025, when angry relatives of the deceased nearly attacked one of the defence lawyers at the Adabraka District Court.

The incident underscored the deep emotions surrounding a case that has gripped national attention since Amoah’s disappearance in early July.

Family Outrage Outside Court

Shortly after the proceedings were adjourned, members of Amoah’s family, who had been waiting outside the courtroom, mobbed the lawyer representing the second accused, Thomas Zigah, also known as Nii Jaase.

The enraged relatives hurled insults and attempted to physically assault him before police officers quickly intervened.

The lawyer was escorted back into the courtroom for safety and later driven away under tight security.

Court Proceedings

Inside the courtroom, the second accused, Zigah, made his first formal appearance following his arrest last week.

His counsel requested that the court order medical treatment for him at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, claiming his health had deteriorated while in custody at the Railway Police Station.

The lawyer alleged that Zigah’s “red eyes” and physical condition required urgent care at an independent facility rather than the Police Hospital.

The prosecution, however, opposed the motion, insisting that the suspect had already been examined and treated twice at the Police Hospital, where doctors had found no serious condition warranting referral to Korle Bu.

They argued that the defence had not provided concrete grounds to justify a transfer.

The magistrate sided with the prosecution, ruling that any change of hospital must be formally requested with medical evidence to back the claim.

The court also rejected a plea by defence counsel for a one-week adjournment, citing the nationwide scope of the ongoing police investigation.

The case was adjourned to September 4, 2025.

Suspects in Custody

The second accused, Zigah, joins the prime suspect, Bright Aweh, in custody.

Aweh was the first to be arrested earlier this month and is believed to have been the last person Amoah contacted before his disappearance.

Both men face charges connected to the gruesome killing of the 38-year-old officer, who went missing on July 3, 2025, after leaving his Ashongman Estate residence to meet a friend.

Days later, on July 9, his charred body was discovered at Abuom Junction near Kwabenya, triggering public outrage and a manhunt that has since dominated media headlines.