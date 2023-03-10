9 minutes ago

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Braimah Akambi has revealed that the head coach of the club Slavko Matic has been advised to stay away from the club for his own safety.

The Serbian coach's future has been shrouded with doubts after he was prevented from training the team last week by enraged supporters of the club prior to the Kotoko match.

He is reported to have lodged a complaint at the national police headquarters after he was allegedly manhandled by some supporters.

Matic was chased out of training prior to their 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko on Sunday as their match day 20 game was overseen by assistant coach David Ocloo.

Hearts of Oak lost back-to-back matches against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics which ignited the supporters' ire.

In an interview with Sunyani-based Service Radio, Alhaji Akambi revealed that the Serbian gaffer is staying away from the club on the advise of the Police and the club will decide on his future.

"Slavko Matic has been asked to stay away, we will meet Togbe Afede then we will see the way forward."

In the interim, assistant coach David Ocloo will take charge of the team like he did when Hearts defeated Kotoko last Sunday.

Slavko Matic replaced Samuel Boadu in October last year and started his Hearts reign very well but results in the second round has been patchy.