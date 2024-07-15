48 minutes ago

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has advised wives to embrace the act of 'slaying' to help preserve their marriages.

Speaking on the July 14 edition of UTV’s ‘UCook’ with Empress Gifty, Diana Asamoah claimed that many marriages fail due to the way some women present themselves.

"Slay in dressing so that your husband does not leave you. The devil did not destroy some people's marriages. It is because of the way they present themselves and dress. The sight of some women in the kitchen can make you leave. A female should look good in the kitchen," she said.

Opening up about her decision to live a more flamboyant lifestyle, she stated, "Slaying is in Christianity. I used to say that being shabby is spiritual. That's why I have to come say it is not. I now understand God more. Sometimes people follow you to God not from your preaching alone but from how you look."

"You can live a good life while still being a Christian. You can wear nice dresses without revealing too much, you can wear a simple wig to make you look beautiful," she added.