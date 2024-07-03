3 hours ago

Czech club Slovan Liberec has bolstered their attacking lineup with the signing of 20-year-old Ghanaian forward Benjamin Nyarko from Austrian side SV Lafnitz.

Nyarko, who can play both as a striker and a winger, brings speed, strength, and impressive one-on-one skills to his new team.

Nyarko has an international background, having played in Ghana, Spain, and Austria.

Last season, he made a significant impact in Austria's second tier, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 25 appearances for SV Lafnitz.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Nyarko described joining Slovan Liberec as a "dream" and praised the club's family-like atmosphere.

CEO Jan Nezmar echoed this enthusiasm, highlighting Nyarko's speed and durability in duels as key attributes. Nezmar also expressed confidence in Nyarko's potential for further development with the club.

Nyarko will soon have the chance to showcase his skills in upcoming friendly matches in Austria.

He has signed a four-year contract with Slovan Liberec, where he aims to contribute significantly to the team's success and advance his career.

Nyarko's arrival marks the third new addition for Slovan Liberec this week, following the signings of Michal Hlavaty and Martin Rýzek.