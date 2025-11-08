13 hours ago

The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has announced a comprehensive overhaul of Ghana’s student loan system as part of President John Dramani Mahama’s “Reset Agenda,” aimed at making tertiary education more affordable, accessible, and equitable.

In a statement signed by Dr. Saajida Shiraz, Chief Executive Officer of the SLTF, on Friday, November 7, 2025, the reforms follow a presidential directive to revise loan amounts and introduce measures that ease the financial burden on students.

A key highlight of the reforms is the introduction of the “Students Loan Plus” package, which provides full fee coverage loans for tertiary students. According to the SLTF, “Tertiary students can now apply for the Students Loan Plus package under the No Fees Stress Initiative, which offers full fee coverage loans disbursed directly to tertiary institutions.”

The Trust has also increased the regular student loan amounts by 50 percent, with new loan values now ranging between GH¢2,250 and GH¢4,500 per academic year.

Additionally, the interest rate on student loans has been significantly reduced—from 12 percent compound interest to 6 percent simple interest during the study and moratorium periods.

To further streamline the process, the SLTF has eliminated the E-zwich requirement, replacing it with an automated system that creates GCB Bank accounts for disbursements through the No Fees Stress portal for all new applicants.

Under the supervision of the Ministry of Education, the SLTF reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that every qualified Ghanaian student has equitable access to affordable tertiary education.