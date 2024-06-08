6 hours ago

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) heeded calls to gather at the Cantonments Police Station in Accra in the evening of Friday, June 7, 2024.

The call was sounded by George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer, who said the mass action was to secure the immediate release of a detained Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the party.

It has been almost 12 hours since the supporters massed up at the Cantonments Police Station demanding the release of the NDC PC for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

She was reportedly invited by the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Friday (June 7) over a gun possession issue.

Her transfer to Cantonments to spend the night is what triggered calls for supporters to go to the station to demand her release.

The Awutu Senya East constituency is located in the Central Region and includes Kasoa and other major towns. Its current Member of Parliament is Mavis Hawa Koomson, the fisheries minister.

In videos sighted by GhanaWeb, some level of violence was experienced in and around the police station in the presence of a number of national level officials of the NDC.

GhanaWeb has seen videos that showed a part of the glass door at the police station smashed. A section of the road that lies in front of the station from the Danquah Circle towards the Togo Embassy stretch had also been blocked.

Multiple media outlets also shared a video of huge fires having been lit in the middle of the road obstructing movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Police have yet to issue a statement on the incident.

NDC's 2024 flagbearer has insisted that the arrest and or continued detention was unwarranted tasking the police not to allow themselves to be manipulated by people in power