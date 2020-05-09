25 minutes ago

Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, is utterly shocked by a new study that indicates nicotine could prevent infection and serious illness from coronavirus.

A recent French study has indicated that nicotine is helpful in guarding against coronavirus, functioning as an anti-inflammatory agent that kills the virus.

Nicotine is a stimulant and alkaloid poison in tobacco and used for smoking.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the seasoned Journalist was amazed to find out smoking helps in both prevention and recovery against the current pandemic.

"It blew my mind. It blew my mind completely. When the disease started, we were told that if you smoke, the likelihood to contract the disease is very strong and your recovery is not as good as the non-smokers and so on...Just last week, according to a French scientist's research, they have discovered that nicotine is good against COVID-19 meaning smoking marijuana is helpful. So, how do you deal with this situation because the earlier protocol was that smokers should stop smoking? French scientists are on the other hand saying smoking helps because the nicotine is good," he said.

Although nicotine may help in fighting the virus, doctors have cautioned that it is not a license to pick up a smoking habit.