Social media users have been reacting to a controversial statement by Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins.

Martins in a post on her Instagram page stressed that it is fair for women to snatch good men from other women she described as careless.

The actress, a close friend of Judy Edochie, Yul's second wife, made the post amidst massive reactions from the public.

“Never be afraid to snatch a good man from a lousy and careless woman! He deserve to be loved right… Same goes to women….Nobody is above snatching because everyone deserve to be loved right," she wrote.

The post, however, didn’t sit well with a majority of social media users, who tagged it as a dig at Yul Edochie’s first wife, May.

An Instagram user wrote, “Only if you know the consequences of all you are doing, Shey blessing CEO don collect, you go soon collect”.

Cleopatracerdar_ said: "Since you Dey snatch,no man gree carry you come house even if na 50th wife, I tire"

Propertu_by_susan said: "Swear that you are not depressed. As old and haggard as you are, what’s on your bucket list is snatching. See how physically and spiritually empty you look with all the outfits on you. I am glad you are depressed and that depression will end you. You can pretend all you want but we in the medical field knows that this is a sign of chronic depression. We can’t wait for the D-day

Bloody IDIAT"

Cinto_cardic commented: "Any man being snatched by you is so desperate and is a community man. Sarah you only belong to one Night stand"

Beatric_blessing wrote: "Disgusting cheap article! Now you make a caricature of a mourning woman. You will weep more than May edochie. You are demonic and heartless. Making such dumb insinuation at this sensitive time that your Juju *hore friend wrecked a peaceful home. Like lincedochie said, evil has an expiration date. Ashawo kobo kobo."