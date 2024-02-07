22 minutes ago

Three years after Nas finally won his first Grammy Award, Snoop Dogg is calling out the show for his lack of wins.

Snoop is one of four rappers who has been nominated for at least 10 Grammys but have yet to win an award: Travis Scott (10), Busta Rhymes (12), Nicki Minaj (12), and the Doggfather (16).

Snoop has more nominations than many winless icons outside of hip-hop as well, including Diana Ross, Katy Perry, Sia, and Musiq Soulchild.

The Long Beach MC’s 16 nods include four for Best Rap Song (2003’s “Beautiful,” 2004’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot, 2007’s “Sexual Eruption,” and 2011’s “Young, Wild & Free) and another four for Best Rap Performance (1992’s “Nuthin’ But a G Thang,” 1993’s “Gin and Juice,” 1999’s “Still D.R.E.,” and 1999’s “The Next Episode”).

And yet, the Grammys have failed to honour the 52-year-old for his legendary career.

Snoop hopped on Instagram Monday morning to wordlessly call out the awards show, sharing a screenshot of an article by Business Insider listing him among the best artists without a win.

Snoop Dogg’s post came just hours after Jay-Z called out the Grammys while accepting the second annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

Midway through the speech, Hov pointed a finger at the Recording Academy for not giving Beyoncé a long-delayed Grammy Award for Album of the Year despite her being the most-decorated artist in Grammy history with 32 wins.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” Jay-Z said about his wife of nearly 16 years. “So even by your own metrics that doesn’t work. Think about that. Most Grammys, never won Album of the Year, that doesn’t work.”

Snoop shared the clip on his IG Sunday night along with a quick congrats for Jay.