Black Stars coach C.K Akunnor announced a 30 man squad for the 2021 Afcon double header against Sudan on Tuesday but overlooked Medeama shot stopper Eric Ofori Antwi preferring to hand call up to Heart of Oak's Richard Attah, Azam FC's Razak Abalora and Richard Ofori.

Eric Ofori Antwi has been in fine form for the mauves and yellows in the Ghana Premier League and was highly tipped to gatecrash the selection process.

Instead of the coach decided to select the trio of Heart of Oak's Richard Attah, Azam FC's Razak Abalora and Maritzburg United's Richard Ofori.

Most players would have thrown their toys out of the pram about the apparent snub from the national team handlers but the Medeama shot stopper has acted maturely by taking to social media to congratulate and wish the three goalkeepers well.

His exclusion from the squad has ignited a lot of debate in the local media but the player has kept his head down in the midst of all the noise.

