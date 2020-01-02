1 hour ago

Soccer Intellectuals football club have step up preparations ahead of the 2019/2020 National Women premier league which kicks starts on January 17, 2020.

As part of their preparations the team was at gym today to keep the girls fit for the season.

Since the team commenced pre season a month ago,it has played two friendlies with victories in both games.

They first engaged U13 boys with 3-0 emphatic win and went on to thrash University of Winneba GUSA team 3 goals to 1.

There are a couple of friendly matches the team will be playing before the season starts.

Below are the photos at gym

Credit : Akakpo Agodji Ashh FM / Ghanaguardian.com reporter