Ahead of the big kick off of the national women's premier league this weekend,players and officials of premier league giant soccer Intellectuals have taking giant step forward to familiarise themselves with the laws that governs them on the field of play.

Speaking to the owner and bankroller of the club, Mr Robert Otieku Duncan, indicated that it was imperative for the players especially to acquaint themselves with the laws of the game to avoid attracting punishment on the field of play.

Mr Daniel Anane, Central Regional referees instructor incharge of technical affairs took the team through every salient portion of the 17 laws, including offside,fouls and misconducts etc.

Soccer Interllectuals will square it off with Immigration Ladies in their opening fixture of the 2019/2020 Women's premier league this Sunday in a match which promises to be titanic and cagey.