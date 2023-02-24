2 hours ago

South Sudan goalkeeper, Godwill Simon has been the talking of football fans on social media as they claim he looks far older than his age.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper was in post for his side on Thursday as they managed a historic 1-0 win over Central African Republic at the ongoing AFCON U-20 championship.

South Sudan forward Paul Mara Jawa won and converted a penalty against the Central African Republic (CAR) to secure the Young Bright Stars a 1-0 victory and their first ever win at the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Diminutive winger Paul Mara Jawa was wrestled to the deck under the challenge of Fanuel Franck Koyakogue and he made no mistake when the referee pointed to the spot to give his team the lead.

Godwill Simon's image was used by the CAF Twitter handle when his team's lineup was announced with most people questioning the player's age.

African football has been bedeviled with age cheating in most of these under-age competitions with the ages of players mostly compromised.

