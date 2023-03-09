2 hours ago

Ghana and Reading FC left-back Baba Rahman has been excluded from the latest 25-man squad that was announced by new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton on Thursday.

Many social media users have expressed their happiness with the omission of the injured Baba Rahman from Ghana's squad to face Angola.

Baba Rahman picked an injury during Reading's 2-1 win over Rotherham in the middle of February 2023 in the 41st minute and is still unfit.

The on-loan Chelsea defender who was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been excluded from the latest Ghana call-up due to an injury.

Chris Hughton who was named the new Ghana coach last month named his 25-man squad for Ghana's doubleheader game against Angola later this month.

Baba Rahman has been the subject of criticism from a section of Ghanaian football fans who think he is underserving of his place in the team but only there due to his affinity with GFA boss Kurt Okraku.

But the Chelsea defender played in two of Ghana's matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 28-year-old left-back has played 18 matches for Reading this season in the English championship.

REACTION BELOW: