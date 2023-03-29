2 hours ago

Ghanaians on social media are mourning Mrs. Jemima Opoku Peprah Anane, one of the victims who died in the accident involving 2M Express vehicle and other commercial transport.

The accident which occurred close to Bunso junction on Sunday, March 26, 2023, claimed 9 lives with several others battling injuries at different hospitals.

The one-week observation flyer of 40-year-old Jemima Opoku has been shared on Facebook, bringing many people into shock and tears.

When Rosina Ama Owusuwaah Boakye put the deceased's flyer on her timeline, she expressed her inability to accept the news that her friend had passed away after just two months of celebrating her when she turned 40.

"I can't believe I will be writing this now hmmmmm just 26th of January I celebrated you here on your 40th birthday and just exactly 26th of March you left us to bee with your maker hmmm Rest in peace Jem you know I love you and you will forever remain in my heart rest well Queen," she wrote on Facebook.

Several mourners, including Ghanaian media star Afia Pokuaa, have flooded the comment section in response to the tragic incident to bid the late Jemima farewell.

Below are some of sad reactions from friends and loved ones:

Source: Ghanaguardian.com