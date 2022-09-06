1 hour ago

Actress Adu Sarfowaah has gone on a rampage on Instagram, publishing photos of her curvy body which, according to social media users, have been enhanced.

Sarfowaah, who identifies herself as 'the toughest girl in the game', has once again made headlines, but this time on her highly endowed hips.

The actress, in anticipation of her upcoming birthday on September 9, has released several photos as teasers for her big day.

Reacting to her publication, social media users took notice of her 'enhanced' body shape, citing her for going under the knife to obtain a banging body.

According to them, her waist looks more snatched than before.

Also, netizens commented on the improper editing done to some of her photos.

Check out photos of the actress and reactions below: