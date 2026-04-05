14 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Sofo came off the bench to score a late goal and seal victory for New York Red Bulls in their 4-2 win over FC Cincinnati in the Major League Soccer.

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‎Introduced in the 80th minute, Sofo made an immediate impact, finding the net in the closing stages to put the result beyond doubt in an entertaining encounter.

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‎His goal was set up by fellow Ghanaian Ronald Donkor, marking a memorable moment for the pair as both players recorded their first direct goal involvements of the 2026 MLS season.

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‎The late strike capped a strong team performance from the Red Bulls, who held off Cincinnati to secure all three points.

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‎For Sofo, the goal represents an important boost as he looks to establish himself in the squad, while Donkor’s assist underlines his growing influence in midfield.

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‎The contributions of the Ghanaian duo will offer encouragement for both players as they aim to build momentum and play bigger roles for the Red Bulls as the season progresses.