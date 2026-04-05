Ghanaian forward Mohammed Sofo came off the bench to score a late goal and seal victory for New York Red Bulls in their 4-2 win over FC Cincinnati in the Major League Soccer.
Introduced in the 80th minute, Sofo made an immediate impact, finding the net in the closing stages to put the result beyond doubt in an entertaining encounter.
His goal was set up by fellow Ghanaian Ronald Donkor, marking a memorable moment for the pair as both players recorded their first direct goal involvements of the 2026 MLS season.
The late strike capped a strong team performance from the Red Bulls, who held off Cincinnati to secure all three points.
For Sofo, the goal represents an important boost as he looks to establish himself in the squad, while Donkor’s assist underlines his growing influence in midfield.
The contributions of the Ghanaian duo will offer encouragement for both players as they aim to build momentum and play bigger roles for the Red Bulls as the season progresses.
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