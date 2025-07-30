2 hours ago

Soho’s iconic Old Skool Night, a monthly celebration of timeless classics, will take on a special significance this August as it honors the late Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba.

The tribute event will be held on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Soho, Marina Mall – Airport City, Accra, and will be hosted by renowned media personality and Daddy Lumba’s personal DJ, Andy Dosty.

This special edition will pay homage to Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known to millions as Daddy Lumba, who tragically passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

As one of Ghana’s most influential highlife musicians, Daddy Lumba’s music continues to resonate with fans across generations. The night will feature a nostalgic journey through his legendary discography, with anthems like Odo Bewu Deɛ, Ma Obi Nfa Me Nko, Aden Koraa, Meba, Menti Gyae, Onko Na Me Nko, Sika Nti, and Wala filling the air and setting the tone for the evening.

Music will be curated by top Ghanaian DJs including DJ Mensah, DJ Aligation, DJ Solo, DJ Baylor, DJ Phantom, and MC DJ Viper. The event is personally curated by DJ Mensah to ensure an unforgettable tribute.

To reserve a table, patrons are encouraged to call 0551 888 888.

Born on September 29, 1964, in Nsuta, Daddy Lumba was the son of Johnson Kwadwo Fosu and Ama Saah. His remarkable career earned him multiple Ghana Music Awards and solidified his place as a pioneer of modern highlife music.