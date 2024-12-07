3 hours ago

Some military personnel have been spotted in an altercation with a civilian in Obuasi East in the Ashanti Region on December 7, 2024, during the elections.

In the video, the military personnel asked the people around to stop filming them with their phones during the engagement and give them entry to the polling center; however, the civilians ignored the threats.

This infuriated the military personnel, who attacked one of the individuals in a heated fight, which led to some concerned residents separating those involved in the scuffle.

The civilian was heard telling the military personnel, “Get away, if you try you will see. Where are you going?”

One of the two military men also responded, saying, “Stop taking the video, allow me to go and don’t touch me.”

After the individual refused to give them way, the military personnel then resorted to fighting to push their way through.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is yet to address the issue publicly.

The 2024 general elections are ongoing across 276 constituencies in the country, with 18.8 million people expected to vote.

The 2024 election has thirteen presidential candidates, with nine of them representing political parties and four being independent candidates.

Of the 18.8 million voters, 459,291 represent 4% of the voter population. 48% of the voters are male, while the female population makes up 52%.

The role of the youth in the elections will be significant as they make up 55% of the voter population.

A total of 40,976 polling centres will be used for the 2024 elections, with 328 already used for the Special Voting exercises that took place on Monday, December 2, and Thursday, December 5, 2024.

According to data published by CODEO, the largest CSO in elections, the 2024 elections will feature 801 parliamentary candidates vying for the 276 seats.

Of the 13 presidential candidates, four are independent, while nine represent political parties. This means that the elections will have nine political parties contesting.

In the parliamentary elections, there are 111 candidates contesting as independents.

Watch as gun-wielded soldiers fight NDC executive for denying them access to polling center