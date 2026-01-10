3 hours ago

Two contrasting videos that surfaced on the same day from the Aowin Municipality in the Western North Region have reignited national debate about the sincerity and coherence of government’s fight against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

In one of the videos, aired by Adom TV, members of the local anti-galamsey task force — made up of officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Blue Water Guards — are seen actively clamping down on illegal mining operations.

The footage captures officers halting mining activities and moving to protect water bodies and farmlands, reinforcing the public image of a state committed to environmental protection.

The report underscores the sacrifices and resolve of frontline officers who continue to risk their safety to enforce mining laws at the local level.

However, a second video recorded the same day presents a sharply different narrative. In that footage, members of the same task force are seen locked in a tense confrontation with armed military personnel.

According to accounts accompanying the video, the soldiers arrived in an official vehicle and were allegedly acting on the instructions of the Aowin Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Stephen Ntow Morcher, to protect illegal mining operators whose equipment had earlier been seized.

Eyewitnesses and sources familiar with the incident say the confrontation occurred after the task force had successfully confiscated mining equipment from an illegal site.

It was at that point, the sources allege, that armed soldiers were deployed to block the task force and demand the release and return of the seized items, leading to the standoff captured on video.

The incident has raised troubling questions about the use of state security apparatus in matters involving illegal mining and the extent to which political authority may be undermining enforcement efforts on the ground.

Critics argue that the events in Aowin reflect a broader national problem, where public declarations against galamsey are contradicted by actions that shield or enable illegal operators.

The fight against galamsey has been a major policy issue for successive governments, given the devastating impact of illegal mining on rivers, forests, and farmlands.

While several task forces and military-backed operations have been launched over the years, inconsistent enforcement and political interference have frequently been cited as reasons for limited success.