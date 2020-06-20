19 minutes ago

You’ve heard many times how much damage you do to your self-esteem when you bash yourself with criticism. But did you know that when you mentally bash other people, even in the privacy of your own mind, you’re actually hurting yourself physically as well as psychologically?

Well, a Deputy Communications Officer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Maame Afia Akoto, has advised people (women), to stop gossiping about others and tap into their blessings.

Her comments were in solidarity with famous Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah after she was subjected to names calling and bashing for being gifted with a new Range Rover on her birthday.

In a lengthy write-up on Facebook, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASLOC, could not fathom why people will be envious of the popular journalist after being rewarded by God for fighting her many silent battles all alone.

"I write this because Nana ABA like me, may not be perfect but honestly she has fought many silent battles alone and God keeps honouring her publicly", portions of her writeup indicated.

The wife of NDC's Chief Biney, recalled how some of her own friends hated her for nothing sake, thinking she was a lesbian or perhaps a threat to their boyfriends and husbands. She said while some thought she had undergone a surgery to be curvaceous, others prayed and plotted she gets fired for marrying an NDC stalwart.

Read her full writeup below:

Someone got married, they will sit back and gossip "this won't last" or "she snatched someone's husband" or "she is after his money" ... my sister stop this witchcraft and tap into people's blessings. Someone got a gift of a car or latest iPhone oh "it's fake", "fake number plate" or " "china phone" ... someone struggles to have a child "oh are you sure it is her baby" or "IVF" or "surrogate" if you think it comes easy go try some. We talk too much about everything others have making it difficult to get our own blessings. Look I have heard many things about myself that sometimes I sit back, look at those people and I just say may their own expectations delay. I don't envy others successes so far as they worked for it even if through their VJ it is none of my business, neither is it yours. I don't judge people who overnight develop all the curves in the world. Because at the end of the day they don't account to me nor you. You may have suffered to have your first car , you may have suffered to find true love, you may have struggled to build a career. It doesn't mean you have the right to run people down, hate them and talk ill of them. I have some friends hear who sometime back, felt or feel I was/am lesbian, feel or felt I was or am a threat to their boyfriends and husbands so hated me. Some even think I have undergone surgeries, some even prayed and plotted I get sacked because I married an opponent. People may hate you because of what others told them or because you have a courage they don't have. Well I came here to give you one advice. Stop hating, stop being bitter, stop envying and be happy for others . I always get excited when I see men surprising their women with gifts. And God honour me in this same place, infront of the same people who called me names and hated me for no reason. I write this because Nana ABA like me, may not be perfect but honestly she has fought many silent battles alone and God keeps honouring her publicly. Cheers to many more gifts, honour and a happy ending for all who will from today stop hating and be happy for others. I win my battles on my knees.