5 hours ago

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members are privately anticipating his victory in the December 7 general elections.

This, according to him, is because they believe the defeat of the governing NPP will facilitate the governing party’s reorganization.

Addressing party supporters during his tour of the Upper East region, the former President explained that many in the NPP believe that power is being controlled by a selected few, hence the need for them to go back to opposition.

“There are many of my friends in the NPP who come and tell me, ‘NDC, you have to do well and get our party out of power’.

“These are NPP people because the NPP has been captured by a small group of people. This is not Kufuor’s group of people…This is not Kufuor’s NPP. This is a different NPP. It has been hijacked by some people and so the democrats and others in NPP actually want the party to lose so that they can go back into opposition so that they can go and reorganize,” he stressed.

The NDC flagbearer also promised to complete all projects abandoned by the Akufo-Addo administration when voted into power on December 7.

According to him, it was important to complete ongoing projects before embarking on any new projects to help save scarce resources.

Addressing the chiefs and queen mothers at the Bawku Naaba’s Palace in the Upper East Region, the former President said it was disheartening to realise that most projects started by the NDC government have been abandoned by NPP.

“I cut sod to start the Tamne irrigation project and we didn’t complete it before we left. We finished phase one; this government continued it slowly but still, it hasn’t been done. This project will bring about 3000 hectares of land under irrigation so that our young people can do dry season gardening, they can do all-year-round gardening so that they don’t go down South to look for menial jobs.

“So, when we come, we’ll continue the Tamne project because we know it’s going to benefit four districts in this area,” he said.