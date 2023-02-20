1 hour ago

Ghanaian musician, Bisa Kdei has bared his soul about the day his mother passed away in the first song on the album, titled "Next Chapter".

In a bbc.com report, he claimed that some people had insinuated that he used his mother for money rituals, which he said deeply hurt him.

According to the artiste, this happened on the same day he released his hit song "Mansa" in 2015.

In addition, Bisa Kdei stated that the grief was now behind him and that the album had a wide range of sounds, including songs about happiness, love, and partying.

Concerning the release of his latest album, "Original" which took four years to complete, Bisa stated that it was about his personal story, experiences, and emotions since becoming an artist a decade ago.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the album's release was delayed, but Bisa Kdei feels the time is right to share it.

Bisa Kdei further explained that he chose "Original" for his album because it came straight from his heart.

"Original" is a departure from Bisa Kdei's usual sound, heavily indebted to highlife.

The musician claims that the song that best demonstrates the new sound he aimed for is his collaboration with footballer Memphis Depay, called "Drinks on Me."