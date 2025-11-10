4 hours ago

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has revealed that unattended cooking was the cause of the fire that destroyed several commercial establishments selling various drinks at Achimota Abofu, near the Shell Filling Station, on Sunday, November 9.

Accra Regional Incident Commander ACFO Rashid Kwame Nisawu, told Channel One News that carelessness was the cause of the incident.

“The fire started from one of the containers, and it’s a straightforward story, somebody left soup on fire and went to church. I don’t want to mention the person’s name for security reasons.”

He emphasized that cooking in stores raises the possibility of fire mishaps and cautioned market women against doing so.

“These things we have been saying that they should not be cooking in the markets and shops, some of them have not been listening to the advice, and that is what has happened,” he said.

In order to avoid similar incidents in the future, ACFO Nisawu urged facility owners to abide by rules pertaining to fire hydrants and other safety precautions.

He also highlighted difficulties with access to commercial stores and other markets.