6 hours ago

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) is urging government to outline clear and concrete measures to sustain recent reductions in fuel prices, amid ongoing volatility in the global energy market.

The Chamber is also seeking clarity on broader policy directions for the downstream petroleum sector, particularly the future of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), especially if there are plans to expand Ghana’s fuel storage capacity.

Speaking to Citi Business News ahead of Friday’s State of the Nation Address by President John Dramani Mahama, COPEC’s Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah, said Ghanaians are looking forward to clear policy signals on fuel pricing and energy security.

He noted that while consumers have welcomed recent price declines, there is growing interest in how government intends to consolidate and sustain those gains.

“You are also looking at the issue of fuel pricing in Ghana. Hopefully, we should be settling at some spot sometime, if there is a possibility of being told where we are today and plans that are being made to sustain the gains so far made,” he said.

Amoah added that beyond pricing, citizens expect assurances on power stability, fuel affordability and product availability. He described TOR as central to this effort, alongside private refineries operating in the country.

He further called for updates on potential plans to retool or expand BOST’s infrastructure to enhance national storage and distribution capacity.

In addition, Amoah underscored the need for a second gas processing plant to reduce intermittent power disruptions, while advocating increased investment in the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) to strengthen energy infrastructure.

He referenced ongoing discussions around “Ghana Gas Train 2” and said COPEC would welcome clarity on its current status and government’s roadmap over the next year.

According to him, fully funding and operationalising the petroleum hub initiative — aimed at transforming Ghana’s western corridor into a major refining and gas processing centre — would help balance energy infrastructure development between the western and eastern parts of the country.

Amoah concluded that Ghanaians are eager to hear how government intends to secure long-term energy stability and ensure tangible benefits within the next 12 to 24 months.