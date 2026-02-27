6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has hailed significant economic progress under his administration, declaring that Ghana has regained stability and restored investor confidence.

Delivering the 2026 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Friday, February 27, the President adopted an optimistic tone as he reviewed measures taken over the past year to revive the economy.

Speaking before Members of Parliament, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and other invited guests, he said his administration had made difficult but necessary decisions to rebuild trust and credibility in the country’s finances.

Recalling his previous appearance before Parliament, President Mahama noted that he had pledged bold reforms to restore stability.

“I told this august house then, when I appeared before you last year, that we needed to take tough decisions to restore credibility and stability, and I can say with confidence today that Ghana is back and ready for business,” he stated.

“The fundamentals are improving, and the path to sustain acceleration is very clear to everyone. From the outset, we resolved to choose discipline over waste, reform over excuses, and stability over speculation.”

The President explained that achieving macroeconomic stability required firm leadership and sacrifice, with a deliberate focus on fiscal discipline to control spending and strengthen public confidence.

Choosing “discipline over waste,” he said, involved cutting unnecessary expenditure and ensuring value for money in public spending, while prioritising “reform over excuses” meant confronting structural challenges directly and implementing policies to promote long-term economic resilience and sustainable growth.