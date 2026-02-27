6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that over one million Ghanaians secured employment during the first two quarters of 2025, describing the milestone as a strong indicator of economic recovery.

Delivering the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Friday, February 27, President Mahama said the figures reflect the success of targeted interventions designed to stimulate job creation across key sectors of the economy.

According to the President, government initiatives in agriculture, infrastructure, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the digital economy have played a major role in driving the employment gains recorded so far.

“Over one million Ghanaians gained employment within the first two quarters of 2025,” he stated. “These numbers demonstrate that our policies are beginning to yield tangible benefits for households and young people across the country.”

President Mahama emphasised that while significant progress has been made, the government remains committed to expanding employment opportunities, particularly for the youth, through sustained investment and partnerships with the private sector.

He added that job creation will continue to be a central pillar of his administration’s economic agenda, as efforts persist to consolidate growth and improve living standards nationwide.