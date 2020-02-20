3 hours ago

The German Ambassador to Ghana was one of the many people who tweeted as opposition NDC Parliamentarians boycotted the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), Thursday.

Christoph Retzlaff wrote: “NDC opposition party leaving Parliament before President‘s State of Nation speech. What’s your opinion on that?#SONA2020.”



NDC opposition party leaving Parliament before President‘s State of Nation speech. What’s your opinion on that?#SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/Je8YXrOyfE

Reactions to the diplomat’s post suggest widespread disagreement with the opposition MPs’ move to boycott the constitutionally mandated speech.The legislators, however, stand by their decision. In a press conference, they listed the closure of pro opposition radio stations, the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voter’s register, among others as reasons for walking out of the House before the president’s speech.