The German Ambassador to Ghana was one of the many people who tweeted as opposition NDC Parliamentarians boycotted the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), Thursday.

Christoph Retzlaff wrote: “NDC opposition party leaving Parliament before President‘s State of Nation speech. What’s your opinion on that?#SONA2020.”
 


Reactions to the diplomat’s post suggest widespread disagreement with the opposition MPs’ move to boycott the constitutionally mandated speech.
The legislators, however, stand by their decision. In a press conference, they listed the closure of pro opposition radio stations, the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voter’s register, among others as reasons for walking out of the House before the president’s speech.