1 hour ago

Reports circulating in Ghana's media landscape indicate that Asante Kotoko's Burkinabae forward Songne Yacouba has finally agreed to commit his future with the club.

The talented attacker has his current contract running out in April this year and had refused to commit to an extension due to disagreement on the renewal amount offered him by the club.

Asante Kotoko communicated that they were unwilling to meet the $150,000 renewal fee demanded by Yacouba’s representatives.

The player was subsequently frozen by Head Coach Maxwell Konadu who insisted on not selecting the player until his situation was resolved.

Subsequent developments triggered a fierce response from the player’s camp who claimed he was been treated unfairly.

That development made Yacouba the subject of transfer speculation to Kotoko's rivals Hearts of Oak and mega rich Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC.

However, all issues between the Porcupine Warriors and the Burkinabae seems to have been resolved and the player is now willing to commit to the club for a further year per latest reports.