South Africa tops Ghana’s African export markets in Q4 2025 – GSS report

South Africa emerged as Ghana’s leading export destination within Africa in the fourth quarter of 2025, accounting for more than half of the country’s total exports to the continent.

This is contained in the latest International Trade Statistical Newsletter published by the Ghana Statistical Service.

According to the report, Ghana exported goods worth GH₵12.1 billion to South Africa during the period, representing 63.8% of total exports to African countries.

The data shows that Ghana’s export trade within Africa is heavily concentrated among a few key partners. The top five destinations—South Africa, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo—collectively accounted for more than 91% of total exports to the continent.

Exports to Burkina Faso stood at GH₵2.5 billion, representing 13.2% of total exports to Africa, while shipments to Nigeria were valued at GH₵1.0 billion, or 5.4%.

Côte d’Ivoire and Togo recorded exports of GH₵0.9 billion and GH₵0.8 billion respectively.

In terms of commodities, gold dominated exports to South Africa, making up 94.4% of total shipments to that market.

Exports to Burkina Faso were largely driven by plastics, iron and steel, which together accounted for nearly three-quarters of trade. In the case of Nigeria, mineral fuels and oil products accounted for more than 70% of Ghana’s exports, while shipments to Togo were mainly composed of iron and steel as well as chemical products.

Overall, Ghana’s exports to Africa were led by gold bullion and crude petroleum, alongside manufactured goods such as plastics, iron, and steel.

The Ghana Statistical Service noted that the concentration of exports among a few regional partners reflects the structure of Ghana’s intra-African trade, even as the country continues to deepen regional commerce under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.