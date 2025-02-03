18 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman head coach Maxwell Konadu has been sacked by South African club Black Leopards after poor performances.

Maxwell Konadu won the 2024 MTN FA Cup with Nsoatreman, which helped the club secure a slot in the 2024-25 CAF Confederation Cup, where they were eliminated by Constantine from Algeria in the play-off.

After becoming the first coach to ever win a major trophy for the club at the top tier of Ghanaian football, the former Black Stars assistant coach left the Nsoatre-based club and signed for Black Leopards in South Africa.

After the disappointing 2-1 defeat to Lerumo United on Saturday, Black Leopards decided to sack Maxwell Konadu with immediate effect on Monday.

Venda Football Academy coach Stan Nkoane is due to take over the reins.

Black Leopards sits 10th in the Motsepe Foundation Championship where they have won 23 points from 17 games.