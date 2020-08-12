2 hours ago

Southampton are set to confirm the signing of defender Mohammed Salisu who has been following government guidelines and in quarantine following his arrival in England from Spain.

Southampton completed the deal to sign centre back Salisu from Real Valladolid last week after agreeing to meet the £10.9million release clause.

In line with coronavirus measures Salisu, 21, has had to undergo 14 days in isolation after travelling from Spain, where he underwent his medical before travelling over.

Premier League guidelines state no player or staff member will be allowed entry to their training ground following foreign travel unless they have followed all post-travel quarantine measures and provided a negative Covid-19 test result.

Centre back Salisu's isolation is expected to end in time for him to join his new team-mates when they begin pre-season training next Monday.

The highly-rated defender, whose deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, will follow £12m right back Kyle Walker-Peters as a new permanent arrival at St Mary's.