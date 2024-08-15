1 hour ago

Southampton manager Russell Martin has provided an update on Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana's fitness as the team prepares for their Premier League debut against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Sulemana, 22, has been sidelined since sustaining an injury during Southampton's 2-0 defeat to Oxford United two weeks ago.

However, Martin confirmed that the winger is close to regaining full fitness.

“Kamaldeen is nearly fit, Ross Stewart is nearly back in contention, and Adam Lallana is nearly back, so they’re in a really good place,” Martin said during a press conference on Thursday.

Martin expressed eagerness for the season opener, noting, “I feel like we're at a point now where we need the first game to come. I’m not sure what we would work on if we had any more training time.

We’re really happy with the work we’ve done, and the players just need it to come now. I think everyone does. It’ll be nice to get it out of the way.”

Last season, Sulemana made 25 appearances in the Championship for Southampton, contributing three assists but failing to score.

Despite limited starts, he played a role in the team's promotion to the Premier League. The upcoming match against Newcastle United will mark his return to top-flight football.