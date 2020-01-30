43 minutes ago

Spanish side Barcelona are the latest club to show interest in acquiring the services of talented Ghanaian footballer Matthew Cudjoe who has become the toast of many football fans in Ghana.

According to very reliable sources close to the player and Asante Kotoko, Barcelona sent a scout to watch the talented 16-year old during the Super Clash between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports stadium.

Before the game, it was rumoured that Matthew who was scouted during the first season of the Baba Jet U-16 tournament will travel to Germany to undergo trials with German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

This means, depending on how talks progress, the mercurial midfielder would have to choose between the two super clubs, both of whom are sure to give him the needed training and platform to excel.

Cudjoe who featured in the last 20 minutes of the Super Clash dazzled the crowd and showed that the talk about him is not mere hype but real.

In the few minutes that he was on the pitch, the youngster demonstrated a fearless trait that defies his age.

When Kotoko needed the winner, it was Cudjoe’s trickery which won the Porcupines a penalty after his lofted ball was handled in the box which was neatly converted by Naby Keita to seal the victory for Kotoko against Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile, officials and former players of Kotoko have asked for patience for the boy so that the pressure does not get to him.

Last week, Eric Bekoe who has a great deal of knowledge on how pressure from fans can crush a player’s career called on the fans to be circumspect with their expectations of the young lad.

He urged the fans to concentrate on the player’s development instead of giving him too many responsibilities.

“They should not over-stress the boy. He is so young and needs to go through all the procedures to become a fine player”.

In six games played, Anim Cudjoe has found the net once, making history as the youngest player to score for Kotoko.

Source: Finder Sports